Share
News
The Planned Parenthood logo is seen outside one of the abortion vendor’s centers in St. Louis, on May 30, 2019.
The Planned Parenthood logo is seen outside one of the abortion vendor’s centers in St. Louis, on May 30, 2019. (Saul Loeb - AFP / Getty Images)

College Cancels Historian's Speech After Speaker's Planned Parenthood Ties Are Revealed

 By The Associated Press  November 2, 2021 at 9:48am
Share

A conservative Christian university withdrew an invitation for historian Jon Meacham to speak during inaugural activities for its new president this week after critics complained the Pulitzer Prize-winning author has appeared at Planned Parenthood events.

Samford University, located in suburban Birmingham, announced the cancellation of Meacham’s appearance, which was set for Wednesday, after an online petition cited his speeches to the abortion vendor Planned Parenthood.

The petition, which had about 1,030 signatures Tuesday morning, said Meacham’s “beliefs and core values do not align with those of Samford University, as it is a Southern Baptist institution.”

It called Meacham’s planned speech “alarming for the future of Samford.”

Samford’s new president, Beck A. Taylor, wrote in a letter posted on the university’s website last Wednesday that Meacham’s speech was “intended to highlight his work in analyzing the current state of civility and discourse in our country,” not abortion.

Trending:
Is the Rumor About Biden Pooping His Pants in Rome True?

But the Samford Student Government Association and others recommended postponing Meacham’s talk, Taylor said, so his appearance during inaugural activities was canceled and the school will try to schedule another time for him to speak.

“Unexpectedly, Mr. Meacham’s planned lecture has become a divisive issue, one that takes attention away from our opportunity to celebrate Samford. I regret that this has happened,” Taylor said.

A representative for Meacham did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

Meacham spoke at a luncheon held for Planned Parenthood of South Texas on Oct. 6, according to the organization’s website.

Was Samford University right to cancel Meacham's speech?

In the letter announcing the cancellation, Taylor said he found Meacham’s insights “to be both challenging and inspiring.”

“Our mission as a Christ-centered institution of higher learning is to stand boldly at the intersection of society and the church and to convene important conversations about how to live faithfully in the world.”

“That mission calls us to invite speakers and artists to campus who challenge our perspectives and who share wisdom and insights,” Taylor said.

Samford, which was established by the Alabama State Baptist Convention, has an enrollment of about 5,700 undergraduate and graduate students and includes a divinity school.

Students are required to attend campus worship or faith-related events to graduate.

Related:
Biden DOJ Refuses to Accept Appeals Court Abortion Decision, Prepares Supreme Court Move

Meacham won the Pulitzer Prize in 2009 for his political biography of President Andrew Jackson, “American Lion.”

His New York Times best-selling books include “The Hope of Glory,” which examines the final sayings of Jesus.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




loading
College Cancels Historian's Speech After Speaker's Planned Parenthood Ties Are Revealed
Pfizer Believes There Will Continue to Be 'Significant' Revenue for Its Top-Selling COVID Vaccine Beyond 2022
Prisons Feel the Impact of COVID-19 with Staff Shortages and Recruitment Woes
New Poll Finds Rising Prices and Supply Chain Issues Have Soured Americans' Opinions About the Economy
Pentagon Officials Sound the Alarm About China's 'Stunning' Growth in Military Power
See more...

Conversation

Notice: Due to threatened de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we build a long-term commenting solution that allows you to voice your opinion freely and allows us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics that you care about. If you would like to personally partner with The Western Journal to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our subscription page here. We encourage you to share this article and discuss with your friends.