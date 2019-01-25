Colleges delay tuition, offer aid as shutdown hits students

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

A growing number of colleges and universities are postponing tuition payments and offering grants to students whose finances have been tied up by the government shutdown.

Statewide college systems in New York, Connecticut and Nevada have agreed to delay payments for affected students. At least 20 other schools have made similar offers that sometimes include cash grants to cover living costs.

The College of Southern Maryland says more than 100 students have been issued grants or entered into payment plans because of the shutdown.

Southern New Hampshire University says more than 200 students and 20 staff members have applied for $1 million in grants recently offered by the school.

Some colleges say they can help through this semester but may need to find other options if the shutdown lingers longer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

