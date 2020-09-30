Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Congress Hits China Again Over Forced Labor of Uighur Minorities

This photo taken on June 2, 2019, shows the Chinese flag and buildings at the Artux City Vocational Skills Education Training Service Center, believed to be an internment camp where mostly Muslim ethnic minorities are detained, in China's northwestern Xinjiang region.Greg Baker / AFP via Getty ImagesThis photo taken on June 2, 2019, shows the Chinese flag and buildings at the Artux City Vocational Skills Education Training Service Center, believed to be an internment camp where mostly Muslim ethnic minorities are detained, in China's northwestern Xinjiang region. (Greg Baker / AFP via Getty Images)

By The Associated Press
Published September 30, 2020 at 2:54pm
P Share Print

For the second time in two weeks, the House on Wednesday approved a bill aimed at cracking down on U.S. imports of goods made with the forced labor of detained ethnic minorities in China.

The bill would require publicly traded companies in the U.S. to disclose whether any of their goods — or any part of their supply chain — can be traced to internment camps or factories suspected of using the forced labor of Muslim Uighurs or other ethnic minorities in China.

The bill, sponsored by Democratic Rep. Jennifer Wexton of Virginia, was approved 253-163 and now goes to the Senate.

Its passage follows approval last week of a bill aimed at barring U.S. imports of goods produced in the vast Xinjiang region of northwestern China on the presumption that they were likely made with forced labor.

That bill, authored by Democratic Rep. Jim McGovern of Massachusetts, was approved Sept. 22 on a 406-3 vote.

TRENDING: Bombshell Allegation: Hillary Created Entire Trump-Russia Hoax To Distract from Email Scandal

If enacted into law, the two proposals could significantly impact global trade by forcing companies to avoid a region that produces 80 percent of the cotton in China, as well as tomatoes and manufactured goods.

Lawmakers say the measures are needed to press China to stop a campaign that has resulted in the detention of more than 1 million Uighurs and other predominantly Muslim ethnic groups under brutal conditions.

“If America does not speak out for human rights in China because of commercial interest, we lose all moral authority to speak about human rights anywhere in the world,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a floor speech last week.

Wexton, whose northern Virginia district is home to one of the largest Uighur communities in the U.S., said her bill would inform investors and markets about active exploitation occurring in one of the largest ongoing human rights violations in the world.

Do you support this bill?

“For years, the government of the People’s Republic of China has been engaged in the mass internment of religious minorities in the Xinjiang region,” Wexton said.

The camps supply materials for some of the largest companies in the world, “and some of these products are finding their way to U.S. consumers,” including cellphones and T-shirts, Wexton said.

While the U.S. has long banned imports made with forced labor, traditional human rights monitoring efforts are thwarted in tightly controlled regions such as in northwestern China, Wexton and other lawmakers said.

Travel to the area is restricted. Auditors have been detained and threatened, and workers intimidated, they said.

Wexton’s bill directs the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to issue rules requiring publicly traded companies to issue yearly reports disclosing imports that originate in or are sourced from Xinjiang.

RELATED: Pompeo to Vatican: China Snuffs Out Religious Freedom on a 'Horrifying Scale'

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce opposes both House bills, arguing they would likely cause U.S. companies to cease doing business in Xinjiang altogether.

That outcome would harm legitimate producers and manufacturers because there is no effective way to inspect and audit suppliers in the region, the chamber said.

The group urged Congress to develop “targeted foreign policy tools and to work with the business community to combat these abuses.”

Lawmakers from both parties have called for penalizing China amid increasingly bitter relations between the two nations over a wide range of issues.

Some companies and trade groups oppose a region-wide decree because it puts the burden on private enterprises to ensure an often complex, global supply chain is free of materials that have been produced with forced labor.

A non-governmental organization, the Worker Rights Consortium, says about 1 in 5 cotton garments sold in the U.S. contain content from the Uighur region.

The two House bills will likely “require some dislocation,” Democratic Oregon Rep. Earl Blumenauer said. “We may even pay a dime or two more for a pair of socks or a T-shirt,″ he added.

Since 2017, more than a million people have been swept up into vast Chinese internment camps where they are subjected to brutal conditions and forced sterilizations and abortions.

The Chinese government has described its activities in Xinjiang as part of a campaign against a violent separatist movement. It calls the camps vocational training centers and denies allegations by U.S. officials and human rights groups that the camps amount to modern slavery.

Earlier this month, the U.S. blocked four companies and a manufacturing facility in northwestern China from shipping their products to the U.S. because of their suspected reliance on forced labor.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







California Begins Process of Awarding Reparations to Black Americans
Congress Hits China Again Over Forced Labor of Uighur Minorities
LA Deputy Attacker Arrested, Charged with Attempted Murder
Portland Mayor Pushes Lighter Sentences for Rioters with Baffling Move
Pompeo to Vatican: China Snuffs Out Religious Freedom on a 'Horrifying Scale'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×