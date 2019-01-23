Conley says Grizzlies owner willing to trade him, Gasol

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Guard Mike Conley says Grizzlies owner Robert Pera had told both he and center Marc Gasol that they will be mentioned in potential trade talks before reports that Memphis will be listening to offers for the NBA’s longest-tenured teammates.

Conley said Wednesday after shoot-around that Pera called him Tuesday to alert him to the Grizzlies’ intentions.

Gasol declined to share details of his conversations with the Grizzlies owner, saying he considers those private. Gasol, who can opt out of his contract this summer, says he had not asked to be traded.

Conley and Gasol are the Grizzlies’ remaining cornerstone players having played their entire careers with Memphis. ESPN.com reported late Tuesday afternoon that the Grizzlies were open to trading the veterans.

Since starting the season 12-5, Memphis has gone 7-23.

TRENDING: Trump Told Sarah Sanders To Stop White House Media Briefings

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.