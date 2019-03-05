SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Conservative author retracts article about slain DNC staffer

By AP Reports
Published March 4, 2019 at 6:39pm
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A conservative author and conspiracy theorist entangled in the special counsel’s Russia investigation has retracted an article he wrote last year that made false allegations about a Democratic National Committee staffer who was killed in 2016.

Jerome Corsi said on his website Monday that he had retracted an article falsely alleging that Seth Rich and his brother were involved in downloading and leaking DNC emails to the website WikiLeaks. The article was published last May by InfoWars.

Corsi acknowledges that he did not have “independent factual knowledge” for the allegation and had instead relied on another article that was published in The Washington Times and that has since also been retracted.

Rich was killed in July 2016 in what Washington police believe was a random robbery attempt.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Conservative author retracts article about slain DNC staffer
The Latest: China promises all companies treated as equals
Clark killing revives push to toughen police shooting rules
Scottish rape suspect’s California death may be hoax
China sets 2019 economic growth target at 6 to 6.5 percent
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×