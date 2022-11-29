Parler Share
News
The image shows the 23andMe logo from their Twitter account.
The image shows the 23andMe logo from their Twitter account. (@23andMeResearch / Twitter screen shot)

'Couldn't Stop Crying': Man Shocked When 23andMe Results Match Him with 2 Unknown People, Then He Sees Why

 By The Associated Press  November 29, 2022 at 12:04pm
Parler Share

A woman who family members believe was the toddler who was kidnapped by a babysitter 51 years ago has been reunited with her family in Fort Worth, in a meeting filled with long-overdue hugs and joyful tears.

Melissa Highsmith was 22 months old when she was abducted by a purported babysitter in 1971. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that she lived in Fort Worth most of her life as Melanie Brown and didn’t know she was kidnapped until her biological father, Jeffrie Highsmith, submitted DNA to 23andMe and learned that he was a match to Brown’s children.

The family said in a news release that they worked with an amateur genealogist to help interpret the DNA results and mine public records to find Melissa, who reunited with her parents and two of her siblings this weekend.

“It was just a mixture of joy and terrifying. Being terrified and excited and just trying to understand, you know, make sense of everything,” Melissa Highsmith told KDFW.

In a statement Monday, the Fort Worth Police Department said it’s “overjoyed” to hear that 23andMe led the Highsmiths to Melissa, and they will conduct official DNA testing to confirm her identity. The investigation into her kidnapping will continue.

Trending:
People Notice Something Creepy as Biden Walks by Restaurant and Peers in Window

“I couldn’t stop crying,” Melissa’s sister, Victoria Garner, wrote on Facebook, the Telegram reported. “I was overjoyed and I’m still walking around in a fog trying to comprehend that my sister is right in front of me and that we found her.”

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Melissa Highsmith’s biological mother, Alta Apantenco, had recently separated from the girl’s father and moved to Fort Worth when she placed an ad for a babysitter in the newspaper. A woman who answered the ad said she wanted to watch the girl at her own house, and Apantenco agreed. The babysitter picked up the baby from Apantenco’s roommate on Aug. 23, 1971 and never brought her back.

The family said they never forgot about Melissa.

“It’s overwhelming and incredible to me,” said Sharon Highsmith, Melissa’s younger sister. “For 50 years, my mom has lived with the guilt of losing Melissa. She’s also lived with community and nationwide accusations that she hurt or killed her own baby. I’m so glad we have Melissa back. I’m also grateful we have vindication for my mom.”

“Right now, we just want to get to know Melissa, welcome her to the family and make up for 50 years of lost time,” said Sharon Highsmith, who plans to meet her sister over Christmas.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Parler Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




'Couldn't Stop Crying': Man Shocked When 23andMe Results Match Him with 2 Unknown People, Then He Sees Why
Parents of 16-Year-Old Who Suddenly Died After Basketball Practice Get 'Bittersweet' Settlement
Startling Statistics Reveal Nation's True Religious Condition, Is Immigration to Blame?
Pilot and Passenger Finally Rescued from Plane Dangling 10 Stories Off Ground
Man Who Ate the Face of Victim After Murders Gets Shocking Plea Deal, Family Devastated
See more...

Conversation