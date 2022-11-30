Parler Share
News
Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a campaign rally in Hialeah, Florida, on Nov. 7.
Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a campaign rally in Hialeah, Florida, on Nov. 7. (Lynne Sladky / AP)

'The Courage to Be Free': DeSantis to Offer 'Blueprint for Governance' Early Next Year in New Memoir

 By The Associated Press  November 30, 2022 at 11:11am
The long-rumored memoir-policy book by Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is coming out next year. The HarperCollins imprint Broadside will release “The Courage to Be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival” on Feb. 28.

Wednesday’s announcement comes in the wake of DeSantis‘ decisive reelection victory and likely will add to speculation that he plans a run for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024. Former President Donald Trump has already declared his candidacy and warned DeSantis that he will reveal information “that won’t be very flattering” should the governor oppose him.

According to Broadside, DeSantis will cover everything from his childhood to his service in the Iraq War to his years as Florida governor, when he made opposition to COVID-19 restrictions and the fight against “woke” culture centerpieces of his first term.

“What Florida has done is establish a blueprint for governance that has produced tangible results while serving as a rebuke to the entrenched elites who have driven our nation into the ground. Florida is proof positive that we, the people are not powerless in the face of these elites,” DeSantis writes in his book, according to Broadside.

HarperCollins is owned by Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp. The Murdoch-run New York Post has openly disparaged Trump recently, burying news of his announcement for president and later referring to Trump’s announcement speech as “meandering” and criticizing him for “false and divisive claims about the 2020 election being stolen from him.”




Conversation