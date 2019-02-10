SECTIONS
Crash victim says Prince Philip is right to give up driving

FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 12, 2018 file photo, Britain's Prince Philip waits for the bridal procession following the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, near London, England. Buckingham Palace said Saturday Feb. 9, 2019, that 97-year-old Prince Philip has decided to stop driving, less than a month after he was involved in a collision that left two women injured. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, Pool, File)

By AP Reports
Published at 4:04am
Modified February 10, 2019 at 4:16am
LONDON (AP) — A woman who was injured in a car accident involving Prince Philip says the roads will be safer now that the 97-year-old royal has given up his driver’s license.

Buckingham Palace says Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has voluntarily surrendered his license “after careful consideration.”

Emma Fairweather, who suffered a broken wrist in the Jan. 17 accident, told the Sunday Mirror newspaper that “it’s the right thing to do. Undoubtedly the roads will be safer now.”

Philip was behind the wheel of a Land Rover near the royal family’s Sandringham estate in eastern England when he smashed into another car. Fairweather and the woman driving the car were injured but a 9-month-old baby was not.

Prosecutors say they will consider Philip’s decision as they decide whether to charge him in the crash.

