Cyprus set for record number of tourist arrivals

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus is on course for its best tourism year in terms of arrivals after official figures showed that the number coming to the east Mediterranean island nation has surpassed 3.8 million for the first time.

The Cyprus Tourism Organization said Monday that arrivals in November were up nearly 10 percent from a year ago to 160,000, a record for the month. Overall, arrivals are 7.8 percent up over the year.

Cyprus relies heavily on tourism, particularly from former colonial power Britain. One notable increase was the 180 percent increase in tourist numbers from Ireland.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.