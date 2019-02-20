SECTIONS
Czech prime minister will meet with Trump in March

By AP Reports
Published February 20, 2019 at 4:13pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Czech Republic’s prime minister will be meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House next month.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders says Trump will host Andrej Babis and his wife for their first official visit on March 7.

She says the leaders are expected to discuss “how best to advance relations” between the two countries as well as issues including cybersecurity, energy security and trade.

The visit coincides with the 30th anniversary of the 1989 “Velvet Revolution” and the 20th anniversary of the country’s membership in NATO, which began in 1999.

Sanders says Trump and first lady Melania Trump “look forward to commemorating these special anniversaries alongside Prime Minister Babis and Mrs. Babisova.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







