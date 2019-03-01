Czech Republic works to get Pompidou Center branch in Prague

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech Republic’s prime minister says the National Gallery in Prague is working on a project with the Pompidou Center in Paris whose goal is to establish a branch of the modern art museum in the Czech capital.

Prime Minister Andrej Babis made the announcement Friday after meeting Pompidou Center president Serge Lasvignes at Prague’s Trade Fair Palace.

The palace, which will undergo a thorough renovation, will become the centerpiece of the cooperation project.

Babis says the National Gallery and the Paris museum will sign a memorandum of understanding in May.

The center has branches in the Spanish city of Malaga, and in Metz in northern France, and is opening another in Shanghai this year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.