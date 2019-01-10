Davos authorizes youth protest against Trump at Davos forum

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

GENEVA (AP) — Officials in Davos have authorized a protest by Socialist youth against U.S. President Donald Trump and other expected attendees of the annual World Economic Forum in the Swiss ski resort this month.

Authorities rejected a similar protest request last year when Trump attended the elite event, citing heavy snowfall.

Julia Baumgartner, secretary-general of the Young Socialists, said Thursday that her group was “very excited” about the chance to demonstrate.

Local officials approved Wednesday the Jan. 24 demonstration near City Hall, saying the right to peaceful protest and free expression was important.

Baumgartner expects no more than 200 protesters because the rally falls on a Thursday when people are at work and school.

Security is heavy during the annual event, which is taking place Jan. 22-25.

