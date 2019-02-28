SECTIONS
DC attorney general subpoenas Trump’s inaugural committee

FILE- In this Jan. 20, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump delivers his inaugural address after being sworn in as the 45th president of the United States during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. State authorities in New Jersey have subpoenaed a host of financial records from the committee that organized President Donald Trump's inauguration, Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

By AP Reports
Published February 27, 2019 at 7:06pm
Modified February 27, 2019 at 7:43pm
The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump’s inaugural committee has received a subpoena from the attorney general for the District of Columbia, the third request it has received from prosecutors for financial records over the past month.

The subpoena, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press, seeks documents showing whether any committee officers benefited from the group’s spending. It also seeks records involving any payments the committee made to the Trump Organization and the Trump International Hotel in Washington, which hosted some of the inaugural events.

A spokesman for the inaugural committee said late Wednesday that committee officials are in contact with investigators. The committee has maintained that its finances were independently audited, and that all funds were spent in accordance with the law.

A spokesman for the D.C. Attorney General’s Office did not return a message seeking comment.

The committee raised $107 million to host events celebrating Trump’s inauguration in January 2017— an unprecedented amount of money raised by an inaugural committee. But its spending has drawn mounting scrutiny in recent months.

The inaugural committee has received two similar subpoenas from federal prosecutors in New York and state authorities in New Jersey, who are investigating, among other things, whether foreigners illegally contributed to the inaugural events. Among other materials, the New York prosecutors asked for documents related to any payments made by donors directly to contractors and vendors who worked for the committee.

The latest subpoena says the D.C. attorney general is investigating “whether the committee’s expenditures of its nonprofit funds were wasteful, mismanaged and/or improperly provided private benefit.”

The document names three of Trump’s children — Ivanka, Eric and Donald Trump Jr. — and seeks documents “sufficient to identify” any role they held with the committee.

It also seeks any documents “concerning agreements between the committee and any business in which a committee director, officer, chairman or deputy chairman had a financial interest.”

Associated Press writer Michael Balsamo contributed to this report from Washington.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

