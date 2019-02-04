Deadly car bomb blast in Somalia’s capital, say police

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — At least seven people died in a powerful car bomb explosion in Somalia’s capital Monday, said a senior police officer.

At least nine people were also injured in the blast by an explosives-laden car parked near a mall close to Mogadishu’s local government offices, in the Hamarweyne district, said Capt. Mohamed Hussein.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the explosion, however such attacks are frequently carried out by Somalia’s Islamic extremists rebels, al-Shabab, who are linked to al-Qaida.

Despite being ousted from Mogadishu and most other urban centers in the south and central areas of the country, al-Shabab continues to carry out deadly suicide attacks in Somalia and neighboring countries.

