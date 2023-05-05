Share
News
chemical plant explosion
Images from a chemical plant explosion in Newburyport, Massachusetts, on May 4, 2023. (WCVB video screenshots)

Deadly Explosion at Pharmaceutical Plant Triggers 7-Alarm Hazardous Materials Event

 By The Associated Press  May 5, 2023 at 6:14am
Share

Authorities in Massachusetts on Friday identified the worker who died after a powerful explosion tore through a pharmaceutical chemical plant with a history of problems.

Acting Newburyport Fire Chief Stephen Bradbury III described Thursday’s blast as a seven-alarm hazardous materials event and said crews were expected to resume cleanup Friday morning, including removing chemicals from the building.

Authorities said there was no threat to the nearby population.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced Friday that it had started an inspection into the company aimed at determining if the employer has complied with OSHA workplace safety and health standards.

It could take up to six months.

Trending:
Bongino: Tucker Carlson Story Takes Interesting Turn - 'Somebody's Going to Have to Explain What's Going On'

Four workers were sent to a hospital, but were uninjured and released.

The person who died was identified as Jack O’Keefe, 62, of Methuen, according to a spokesman for the Essex County District Attorney’s office.

The fire department said the body will be turned over to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The explosion happened around 1 a.m. Thursday at the Sequens/PCI Synthesis plant, officials said.

Does the company that operates this plant owe the public an explanation?

Video showed most of the roof torn off a building, marking at least the third safety problem at the plant since 2020.

It wasn’t immediately known what caused the explosion, or what– if any — chemicals were involved.

Smoke from the fire blew into a largely unpopulated area, according to the state Department of Environmental Protection, which added that initial air monitoring found no significant problems.

The plant lies a little more than 30 miles north of Boston and has had a string of mishaps over the years, prompting U.S. Sen. Edward Markey of Massachusetts to say the company needs to provide answers about what happened.

“We can’t keep excusing companies’ flagrant disregard for worker safety,” he said in a tweet.

Related:
Tax Service Ordered to Pay out Huge Settlement, Millions of Americans Eligible to Collect

A chemical fire in the building in June 2021 sent smoke pouring out of roof vents and prompted a hazardous materials team to respond, according to a fire department statement at the time.

In 2020, authorities said a chemical reaction caused a series of explosions at the plant. That happened a year after OSHA found “serious” violations in how the company managed highly hazardous chemicals, according to online agency records.

The factory has also been cited by OSHA for workplace safety violations and in 2019 paid a penalty of more than $50,000 to settle Environmental Protection Agency charges that it violated hazardous waste laws.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Tax Service Ordered to Pay out Huge Settlement, Millions of Americans Eligible to Collect
Massive Recalls Hit US Roadways - Nearly 250,000 Vehicles Impacted in Newest Alert
Deadly Explosion at Pharmaceutical Plant Triggers 7-Alarm Hazardous Materials Event
Fox News Pleads with Court to Keep Documents Secret as Other Outlets Circle
14 Protesters Arrested in Ron DeSantis' Capitol Office
See more...

Conversation