Decision to withhold Florida bank victim names tests new law

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A Florida police chief’s decision not to release the names of some of the five women killed in a bank shooting this week represents the first high-profile test of a new victims’ privacy law on the books in several states.

The police chief in Sebring, Florida, declined to release some of the names of the slain women at the request of their families, citing a provision in the “Marsy’s Law” amendment to the state constitution that voters approved in November. Florida’s law specifically allows crime victims to prevent the disclosure of information that could be used to locate or harass them or their families.

But a First Amendment advocate says allowing crime victims to determine what information gets released to the public sets a dangerous precedent.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.