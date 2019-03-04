SECTIONS
Defense alleges misconduct at trials in girl’s 1990 slaying

By AP Reports
Published March 4, 2019 at 12:29pm
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Defense lawyers for a man jailed in the 1990 death of a 9-year-old girl are accusing Iowa prosecutors of letting a key witness give false testimony at three trials in the case.

An attorney for Stanley Liggins says he has discovered new records showing that prosecution witness Antonio Holmes was given a favorable plea agreement in exchange for his testimony against Liggins.

Liggins has twice been convicted of killing Lewis, who was kidnapped, raped, strangled and left dead behind an elementary school in Davenport, Iowa. Those convictions have been overturned. A jury deadlocked on whether he was guilty last year at a third trial. A fourth trial is scheduled next week.

Holmes had said he didn’t receive any benefit from prosecutors for his testimony.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

