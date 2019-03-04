Defense alleges misconduct at trials in girl’s 1990 slaying

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Defense lawyers for a man jailed in the 1990 death of a 9-year-old girl are accusing Iowa prosecutors of letting a key witness give false testimony at three trials in the case.

An attorney for Stanley Liggins says he has discovered new records showing that prosecution witness Antonio Holmes was given a favorable plea agreement in exchange for his testimony against Liggins.

Liggins has twice been convicted of killing Lewis, who was kidnapped, raped, strangled and left dead behind an elementary school in Davenport, Iowa. Those convictions have been overturned. A jury deadlocked on whether he was guilty last year at a third trial. A fourth trial is scheduled next week.

Holmes had said he didn’t receive any benefit from prosecutors for his testimony.

