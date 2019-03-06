SECTIONS
Defiant, families of militants leave IS-held area in Syria

A woman and her children, who were evacuated out of the last territory held by Islamic State sit outside Baghouz, Syria, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. The latest wave of evacuations brings the final defeat of IS by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces one step closer — a milestone in the devastating four-year campaign to defeat the group’s so-called “caliphate” that once covered a vast territory straddling both Syria and Iraq.(AP Photo/Andrea Rosa)

By AP Reports
Published March 6, 2019 at 5:14am
The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

BAGHOUZ, Syria (AP) — Civilians are continuing to emerge from the last shred of territory held by the Islamic State group in Syria, including some defiant wives and children of militants from the extremist group.

There were no signs of combat on Wednesday to allow for evacuations out of the IS-held pocket in the eastern Syrian village of Baghouz.

The U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, the group spearheading the fight against IS in Syria, has been applying a mix of military operations to put pressure on the militants who refuse to surrender, followed by pauses that allow for the evacuation of civilians.

A group of women seen at a receiving area set up in the desert, where they were screened by SDF officials, remained defiant, praising the Islamic State group and screaming angrily at journalists.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

