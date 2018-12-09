SECTIONS
Dem: Illegal payments ‘impeachable offense’ if Trump ordered

FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2018, file photo, House Judiciary Committee ranking member Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., talks to media during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Nadler, the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee says he believes it would be an "impeachable offense" if it's proven that President Donald Trump directed illegal hush-money payments to women during the 2016 campaign. But Nadler, who’s expected to chair the panel in January, says it remains to be seen whether that crime alone would justify Congress launching impeachment proceedings. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

By AP Reports
at 8:16am
WASHINGTON (AP) — The top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee says he believes it would be an “impeachable offense” if it’s proved that President Donald Trump directed illegal hush-money payments to women during the 2016 campaign.

But Rep. Jerry Nadler of New York, who’s expected to chair the panel in January, says it’s unclear whether that alone would justify Congress launching impeachment proceedings.

Nadler tells CNN’s “State of the Union” that Congress, the Justice Department and the special counsel need to get to the bottom of the allegations, including questions about lying about business arrangements with Russians and possible obstruction of justice.

In legal filings Friday, prosecutors for the first time tied Trump to a federal crime, accusing him of directing payments to women who claimed extramarital affairs. He has denied wrongdoing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

