SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Democrat McCready says he’s running in new House election

FILE - In this May 8, 2018 file photo Ninth Congressional district Democratic candidate Dan McCready smiles as he speaks with U.S. Rep. Alma Adams outside Eastover Elementary School in Charlotte, N.C. The Democratic candidate in the nation’s last undecided congressional race will address his supporters now that a new election has been called. McCready was planning a rally and news conference Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. (Jeff Siner/The Charlotte Observer via AP)

By AP Reports
Published February 22, 2019 at 11:53am
Modified February 22, 2019 at 1:59pm
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Democrat Dan McCready said Friday that he’s running, again, for the country’s last vacant congressional seat now that North Carolina has ordered a new election.

McCready told supporters Friday at a brewery in Waxhaw, near Charlotte: “I am running in the special election to represent the people of the 9th District.”

McCready trailed Republican Mark Harris by a slim margin in the November general election. But on Thursday the state ordered a new election for the district after reviewing evidence of absentee ballot fraud by operatives working for Harris.

“Folks, there’s a lot of people that have had their confidence shaken in recent weeks because of the fraud conducted by Mark Harris’s campaign,” McCready told a gathering of several dozen supporters. “There’s a lot of people right now in North Carolina that are disillusioned in our electoral process.”

He told the crowd that he and his team were going to “knock on every door” in the district to earn votes and to reassure constituents that he’s the type of politician who will do the right thing.

TRENDING: Here Are 21 Fake Hate Crime Hoaxes Promoted by the Left Since Trump Took Office

“We’re going to talk to people about doing what’s right instead of what’s wrong,” he said.

McCready has been assembling a new campaign staff and raising money to run again in the district that stretches from Charlotte through several counties to the east. His campaign finance report showed McCready raised $487,000 during the final five weeks of 2018. His campaign sent out a campaign fundraising plea late Thursday, citing the board’s decision.

Asked at his rally about whether anyone should face criminal charges over the ballot fraud allegations, McCready said there were a lot of “unanswered questions.” He also said he wished Harris the best as he recovers from health problems.

The state elections board Thursday ordered a new election after Harris, in a surprising reversal, gave up his fight to be declared winner. He said a new election was warranted after testimony during the week revealed serious public doubts about the contest’s fairness.

North Carolina’s elections director said earlier this week that a local political operative in a rural corner of the 9th District conducted an illegal and well-funded ballot-harvesting operation during the 2018 election cycle while working for Harris.

___

Associated Press writer Jonathan Drew in Raleigh contributed to this report.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Indian police say at least 50 people have died after drinking tainted liquor in remote northeast.
The Latest: House Dems ask AG to release full Russia report
The Latest: Trump vows veto if border resolution passed
The Latest: Trump to weigh delaying deadline to reach deal
Report: Apps send sensitive user data to Facebook
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×