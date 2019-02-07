Democratic group to spend $30M on voter rights effort

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — One of the largest outside Democratic groups is launching a $30 million effort to expand voting rights and fight Republican-backed laws that restrict ballot access.

Priorities USA Chairman Guy Cecil tells The Associated Press on Thursday that the two-year initiative will triple what the group spent on a similar effort during recent midterm elections.

The group wants to register new voters and push state ballot initiatives that would expand ballot access. But much of the money will go toward litigating legislation passed by Republican-controlled state Legislatures imposing restrictions, such as voter ID laws.

Democrats have traditionally supported efforts making it easier to vote, which helps turn out their base. Republicans, meanwhile, have called for stricter laws, citing concerns over widespread voter fraud without offering proof.

