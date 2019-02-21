SECTIONS
Democrats prepare resolution against Trump’s declaration

President Donald Trump gestures as visiting Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz leaves the White House in Washington following their meeting, Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

By AP Reports
Published February 20, 2019 at 10:07pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats are preparing to take a defiant stance against President Donald Trump’s national emergency declaration seeking to fund his Southwest border wall without congressional approval.

A resolution to block Trump’s emergency declaration is expected to be filed on Friday, and the measure will put some House Republicans from swing districts and states on the spot.

A vote isn’t likely until mid-March because of a timeline set by law.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told colleagues in a letter Wednesday that the House will “move swiftly” to pass the resolution and that it will be referred to the Senate and then sent to Trump.

Passage in the GOP-controlled Senate is not certain, but a veto by Trump is – one unlikely to be overridden by Congress.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

