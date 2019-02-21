Democrats prepare resolution against Trump’s declaration

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats are preparing to take a defiant stance against President Donald Trump’s national emergency declaration seeking to fund his Southwest border wall without congressional approval.

A resolution to block Trump’s emergency declaration is expected to be filed on Friday, and the measure will put some House Republicans from swing districts and states on the spot.

A vote isn’t likely until mid-March because of a timeline set by law.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told colleagues in a letter Wednesday that the House will “move swiftly” to pass the resolution and that it will be referred to the Senate and then sent to Trump.

Passage in the GOP-controlled Senate is not certain, but a veto by Trump is – one unlikely to be overridden by Congress.

