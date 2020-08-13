SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Demoted Milwaukee Police Chief: 'The Facts Will Come Out'

In this March 8, 2018, file photo, Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales poses at the Milwaukee Police Administration in Milwaukee. Morales, who was demoted to captain in part for using tear gas against protesters, has chosen to retire instead of staying with the department.Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, FileIn this March 8, 2018, file photo, Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales poses at the Milwaukee Police Administration in Milwaukee. Morales, who was demoted to captain in part for using tear gas against protesters, has chosen to retire instead of staying with the department. (Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, File)

By The Associated Press
Published August 13, 2020 at 4:56am
P Share Print

Milwaukee’s former police chief, who was demoted to captain in part for using tear gas against protesters, has chosen to retire instead of staying with the department.

The city’s Fire and Police Commission voted unanimously last week to demote Chief Alfonso Morales.

Commissioners criticized how Morales handled multiple incidents, including the arrest of Milwaukee Bucks player Sterling Brown. They were also critical of his decision to use tear gas and pepper spray against protesters after George Floyd’s death May 25 in Minneapolis.

Speaking Wednesday on WTMJ-AM, Morales said he decided to retire because if he returned to the department as a captain it would be at a reduced salary and would negatively impact his pension payments.

“It would be foolish of me to stay and lose my pension or have that drop in pension,” Morales said. “The only choice was to leave.”

TRENDING: Scientists Reveal Certain Masks May Be More Dangerous Than Wearing None At All

Morales also pushed back on commissioners’ statements the day he was demoted in which they claimed he had failed to work with them and lied to them and the public.

“The facts will come out. I did everything transparently, I was honest, and I really cared about the men and women of the Milwaukee Police Department, both sworn and civilian,” Morales said.

His attorney, Franklyn Gimbel, said he and Morales are considering a range of legal actions, including filing a claim for damages.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Federal Appeals Court: Male-Only Draft Is Constitutional
Trump Mediates Historic Peace Agreement Between Israel, United Arab Emirates
Demoted Milwaukee Police Chief: 'The Facts Will Come Out'
Weekly Jobless Claims Hit Milestone Not Seen in 5 Months
US Commander: Threat of Islamic State Looms Large in Syria
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×