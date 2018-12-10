Dems: Pelosi foes seek term limits on leaders, panel chairs

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats say lawmakers who have opposed Nancy Pelosi’s effort to become speaker next year want her to commit to limiting how long people could serve as House party leaders or committee chairs.

Should the California Democrat and her foes reach agreement, it could move her toward the support she’ll need when the new House convenes Jan. 3 and votes on its new speaker.

Her opponents have complained that Democratic leaders are entrenched and there is no chance for younger lawmakers to advance.

The people who described the talks say negotiations are still underway and it is unclear when an agreement might be reached. They spoke on condition of anonymity to describe private conversations.

Republicans currently limit committee chairs to three six-year terms.

