Dems respond to Omar by drafting anti-Semitism resolution

In this Feb. 5, 2019 photo, Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., arrives for President Donald Trump's State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington. Omar’s latest remarks about Israel are prompting House Democrats to draft a resolution condemning anti-Semitism. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

By AP Reports
Published March 4, 2019 at 1:02pm
Modified March 4, 2019 at 1:10pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats will offer a resolution Wednesday condemning anti-Semitism in response to Rep. Ilhan Omar’s latest remarks on Israel.

The declaration, supported by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, comes after Omar made new remarks about Israel that critics decried as anti-Semitic.

At an event last week, the freshman Democrat from Minnesota made a reference to “political influence in this country that says it is okay for people to push for allegiance to a foreign country.”

The Anti-Defamation League has demanded that House Democrats offer a resolution that makes clear every member of Congress opposes anti-Semitism. Democrats over the weekend drafted a resolution with that message, according to a Democratic aide who spoke on condition of anonymity because the document had not been released. Its text was not final as of Monday afternoon.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

