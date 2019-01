Dems to push gun control on anniversary of Giffords shooting

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Days after reclaiming the House majority, Democrats are introducing gun control legislation timed for the anniversary of the shooting of former Democratic Rep. Gabby Giffords.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats will introduce a bill to expand background checks for sales and transfers of firearms on Tuesday, the eighth anniversary of the day Giffords was shot at a constituent meeting in Arizona.

Democrats promised swift action on gun control after the party regained the House majority following eight years of Republican rule.

Pelosi calls the bill on background checks a common-sense measure and the first step toward more comprehensive gun control.

Citing polls showing 97 percent of Americans support background checks, Pelosi says Democrats “will press relentlessly” to end the nation’s epidemic of gun violence.

