Sick Truth Behind InfoWars Writer's Death Comes Out as Police Release Prelim Findings

Jamie White, a writer for InfoWars, was killed in Austin, Texas, on Sunday night while trying to intervene in an apparent burglary, leaving his friends mourning the reporter’s sudden demise.

Police said they believe White was fatally shot outside his apartment complex when he interrupted suspects trying to burglarize his vehicle, according to a report from KTBC-TV in Austin.

No arrests have been made.

Alex Jones, the founder of InfoWars, previously issued a statement mourning the death of his employee.

“We are deeply saddened to inform you that InfoWars Reporter Jamie White was brutally murdered around midnight Sunday night due, in part, to the policies of the Soros Austin, TX D.A. Jose Garza,” Jones wrote on social media.

“We pledge that Jamie’s tragic death will not be in vain, and those responsible for this senseless violence will be brought to justice.”

Jones added that “Jamie’s important work will be carried on through InfoWars, our readers, and our cherished listeners.”

Friends of White told KTBC-TV that the reporter had a passion for his job.

“His work was his life. He loved going to work, he never slacked off at work, his articles were very well written,” Yecca Aaron said of the murdered writer.

“That was what he was meant to do, was to write articles,” she said.

“His friends here were more like his family because he didn’t have anybody else here,” Aaron added.

“He definitely liked to stand for truths, and he spoke up for what he believed in.”

Aaron noted that White stayed at work late on Sunday night before returning to his apartment.

“It’s crazy that he’s gone just like that,” Aaron said.

“I keep going back and forth between feelings of anger and sadness,” she added.

“He liked to be silly and be funny, and he liked old school war movies, and he definitely was a unique character for sure.”

Aaron said she does not believe White was attacked because of his employment at InfoWars, which has generated substantial criticism from the left.

“I really don’t think it was he was targeted because of where he worked,” she continued. “I think he was just targeted because he was right there in the right place at the wrong time.”

