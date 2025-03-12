Filmmaker Claims He Will Expose Stan Lee Abuse ... For $300,000

You can file this under “fact is often stranger than fiction.”

In a peculiar development, an independent filmmaker is promising to blow the lid off the alleged abuse of legendary comic book writer and Marvel pioneer, Stan Lee — for a price.

The film, entitled “Stan Lee: The Final Chapter,” is described as an “insider look at Stan Lee’s tumultuous final years, revealing how mistreatment and conflict threatened his life and legacy” on its Kickstarter.

Lee passed away in November 2018.

The pitch certainly sounds like the stuff of comic book drama:

“The events are chronicled by filmmaker Jon Bolerjack who became an assistant to Stan and a fixture of his inner circle,” the Kickstarter said. “Jon gained unprecedented access and filmed everything he saw.

“What he uncovered was a thriving market where Stan’s signatures and memorabilia were converted into huge piles of cash and rival hucksters double-crossed each other to control Stan’s fortune.

“After years of collecting this footage he’s ready to share this shockingly and truly heartbreaking story with the world.”

You can see the trailer for this film below:







But to have that trailer turn into a feature-length documentary, it’s going to cost you a little something, which the Kickstarter describes as “help to get [the project] over the finish line.”

And what a bit of help they need.

In a monetary ask that would make the Kingpin blush, Bolerjack is asking for the hefty sum of $300,000 to see this project to “the finish line.”

As of this writing, the film has just barely cracked $40,000, with just 29 days left in the campaign.

Look, it’s obviously impossible to tell what’s in anyone’s heart, and this writer will grant Bolerjack the immense benefit of the doubt and avoid using the “g-word” (grift).

But there is something undeniably and ironically twisted about claiming that there were bad agents in Lee’s life who only saw him for material gain — health be damned — but that you can only provide evidence for a premium cost.

Now, in fairness to Bolerjack, he does spell out rather clearly what this money is for, just in case others’ minds also wandered to the g-word.

“The overwhelming majority of the funds raised will support the production of our film,” the Kickstarter noted.

“While our goal is the minimum we need to complete the project, anything above that will go toward making the film that much better.”

Additional costs include: Feeding and paying for the crew, equipment rental, set construction, wardrobe, editing, and legal fees.

Look, the final years of Stan Lee’s life being ripped apart by greedy grifters is a tragic story worth telling.

But based on the lack of funding of this Kickstarter, it’s clear prospective viewers have some reservations about greedy grifters to this very day.

