A new civil lawsuit accused Maui Police Chief John Pelletier of being involved in a cover-up linked to disgraced rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs, charges which the officer denied.

Ashey Parham and two unnamed people filed the lawsuit against Pelletier, asserting that he was hired as security for the alleged sex trafficker back in 2018, according to a Tuesday report from Hawaii News Now.

The lawsuit said that Pelletier pretended to be a California sheriff’s deputy while responding to an alleged gang rape incident that Combs was accused of being involved with.

At the time, Pelletier was employed as a police captain in Las Vegas.

The alleged victim claimed that Pelletier had her return home without offering medical assistance or other help.

She also claimed Pelletier took her and another plaintiff in the lawsuit to his home, threatening them at gunpoint, then restraining them and stopping them from calling an attorney.

Those actions were allegedly meant to cover up their kidnapping, according to the report.

Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen issued a statement making clear that although the initial complaint was filed in October, it did not at first name Pelletier.

Bissen requested that Pelletier be placed on administrative leave, per Hawaii News Now.

“While the allegations in the amended complaint remain unproven, they are serious in nature and involve claims of alleged criminal conduct,” Bissen wrote.

“As with any such legal matter, due process must be observed, but the existence of these allegations alone presents concerns regarding public trust and the effective functioning of the department,” he added.

Bissen made clear that “there is precedent within the County of Maui government for placing appointed officials on leave while allegations against them are investigated.”

He reiterated that “this approach does not constitute a presumption of guilt but ensures that the individual in question is not in a position that may compromise the integrity of the office while the matter is under review.”

Pelletier, meanwhile, released a statement of his own denying the assertions made in the lawsuit.

“Let me be clear: the allegations made against me are completely false, and I have not been formally served with any legal paperwork,” he said, according to Hawaii News Now.

“Throughout my career, I have served with integrity and dedication, and I am deeply disappointed by this request, which I believe to be both premature and unjust,” he continued. “I understand the importance of transparency and accountability in law enforcement, and I fully intend to cooperate with any necessary processes to ensure the truth is known.”

Pelletier added that he believes “no one should face professional consequences based on unsubstantiated claims.”

Pelletier also made headlines two years ago for asserting that he and fellow officers drove through the streets of Lahania and told residents to evacuate while the Hawaii city was suffering from a massive fire.

However, multiple residents questioned the account, saying they did not recall any such calls for evacuation.

NEW: Maui Police Chief John Pelletier named in Diddy lawsuit, is accused of being a co-conspirator. Pelletier is accused of being involved in a cover-up for a gang r*pe when he was working as a Las Vegas police captain. According to the accuser, Pelletier “posed” as a… pic.twitter.com/8ep6qYgEWG — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 11, 2025

Combs, meanwhile, is in custody without bail, facing charges related to sex trafficking and racketeering in connection with his alleged coordination of wild, drug-fueled sex parties.

Federal prosecutors previously claimed that the rapper forced women to take part in erotic “Freak Off” performances in attempts to gratify his “sexual desires.”

Combs allegedly created “a criminal enterprise whose members and associates engaged in, and attempted to engage in, among other crimes, sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.