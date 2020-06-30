SECTIONS
Despite Left's Fear Mongering, Consumer Confidence Rises in June

In this June 29, 2020, file photo, shoppers move about in Garden State Plaza in Paramus, New Jersey. U.S. consumer confidence rose to 98.1 in June, reflecting the partial re-opening of the country.Seth Wenig, File / APIn this June 29, 2020, file photo, shoppers move about in Garden State Plaza in Paramus, New Jersey. U.S. consumer confidence rose to 98.1 in June, reflecting the partial re-opening of the country. (Seth Wenig, File / AP)

By The Associated Press
Published June 30, 2020 at 7:16am
U.S. consumer confidence rose in June, reflecting the partial reopening of the country.

The Conference Board, a New York-based research organization, said that its Consumer Confidence Index rose to 98.1 in June after virtually no change at 85.9 in May.

The reading on consumer confidence is closely watched for clues it can give about future consumer spending, which accounts for 70 percent of economic activity.

The present situations index, based on consumers’ short-term outlook for income, business and labor market conditions, increased in June as did the expectations index, but both remain at depressed levels.

“The re-opening of the economy and relative improvement in unemployment claims helped improve consumers’ assessment of current conditions,” according to Lynn Franco, senior director of economic indicators at the Conference Board.

The confidence index was at a high this year of 132.6 in February before falling sharply in March and April as the shutdown efforts brought the U.S. economy to a standstill.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
