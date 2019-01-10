Detectives: Burglar in closed police substation left ID

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) — To identify the burglary suspect who broke into a closed Florida police substation and ate an officer’s chicken dinner, detectives didn’t need to lift fingerprints or get DNA from the discarded meal.

The ID cards authorities say the suspect left behind did the trick.

Boynton Beach police said Wednesday that officers arriving for a morning shift at a department substation last week found a broken window and the remains of a hastily eaten chicken dinner scattered in the kitchen.

Finding a suspect wasn’t hard. They say 29-year-old Yvelande Jean-Pierre left behind her wallet, which contained her two identification cards.

Police say security video shows she spent about 45 minutes in the substation before leaving.

TRENDING: Ex-Wrestler Who Accused Republican Jim Jordan in Abuse Case Gets Arrested

Jean-Pierre is charged with burglary. Court records do not show if she has an attorney.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.