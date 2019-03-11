SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank higher after merger talks report

By AP Reports
Published March 11, 2019 at 5:22am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Shares in Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank have risen after news reports that Deutsche Bank’s top management has agreed to hold preliminary talks about a possible merger.

Shares in Deutsche Bank traded up 2.2 percent in midday trading Monday while Commerzbank was up 3.9 percent.

The share moves follow a report in Germany’s Welt am Sonntag newspaper that informal contacts had taken place but not reached the level where security laws require informing investors. Merger speculation takes place against the background of statements by German government officials favoring bigger companies that can compete globally.

Merger talk over recent weeks has been greeted by skepticism since both banks are busy overhauling their own businesses, raising the question of how they would integrate a new partner.

Neither bank would comment on the reports.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank higher after merger talks report
Demonstrators gather for Heathrow expansion court challenge
Levi Strauss plans to raise up to $587M in IPO
10 Things to Know for Today
Restive Algeria awaits decisive move from returned president
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×