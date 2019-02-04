Dolphins expected to introduce Brian Flores of Pats as coach

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins have called a news conference for Monday and are expected to introduce Brian Flores as their coach less than 24 hours after he helped the New England Patriots win the Super Bowl.

Flores, the Patriots’ linebackers coach and defensive play-caller, helped shut down the Los Angeles Rams’ high-powered offense for a 13-3 victory.

He was the first person the Dolphins interviewed after they fired coach Adam Gase on Dec. 31. They decided on Jan. 11 to offer Flores the job but had to wait until the Patriots’ season ended to complete an agreement.

Flores has a long relationship with Miami general manager Chris Grier, who took charge of football operations in the recent organizational shake-up. Both started as scouts for the Patriots.

