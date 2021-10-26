Share
News
Lifestyle
Refugees board a bus at Dulles International Airport in Dulles, Virginia, on Aug. 31.
Afghan refugees board a bus at Dulles International Airport in Dulles, Virginia, on Aug. 31. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

Donated Frequent Flyer Miles Provide 40,000 Flights for Afghan Refugees

 By The Associated Press  October 26, 2021 at 4:55am
Share

A campaign that began with ordinary people donating frequent-flyer miles has raised enough in two months to provide 40,000 flights for refugees from Afghanistan, and organizers and the White House are looking to nearly double that figure.

About 3,200 flights with donated miles have already carried Afghans from temporary housing at military bases in the U.S. to new homes around the United States, according to organizers.

Corporations have made half of the contributions so far, mostly in tickets donated by airlines.

The campaign is being organized by Welcome.US and Miles4Migrants, a group that was founded in 2016 and uses donated miles and credit card points to help refugees.

The group saw support for refugees fleeing Afghanistan in August, as the U.S. military withdrew and turned the country over to the Taliban, and began talking to other nonprofits about helping.

Trending:
'Identifiable Harm': Biden Kills JFK File Release, Issues Baffling Statement

“Government resources are limited, and we knew that the American people wanted to support Afghans who were arriving and help them find safe homes,” said the miles group’s co-founder, Andy Freedman. “That’s when we turned to the airlines.”

United Airlines has contributed 7,000 flights and American Airlines donated 6,000.

Smaller contributions have come in from Delta, JetBlue, Alaska, Frontier, Air Canada, aircraft maker Boeing and the Tripadvisor Charitable Foundation, organizers say.

Individuals have donated enough miles and credit card points to cover 20,000 flights, according to the organizers.

Should the government fund travel for refugees?

“It is incredibly inspiring to see the American people and American companies coming together to welcome our new Afghan neighbors in this way,” said Nazanin Ash, a former State Department official during the Bush and Obama administrations and now the CEO of Welcome.US, a new not-for-profit coalition that is trying to generate private-sector support for arriving Afghans.

The organizers are looking to raise enough additional donations to pay for another 30,000 flights.

Using donated miles and cash to pay for travel will free up government refugee aid for housing and other services, organizers say.

“Historically, the evacuees typically pay for their own travel. That is quite a burden to be putting on people who come (to the U.S.) with very little,” said former Delaware Gov. Jack Markell, who is President Joe Biden’s point person on aiding the Afghan refugees and is also Biden’s nominee for ambassador to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

According to Markell, about 9,000 Afghans have been resettled in the U.S., about 53,000 are living in temporary housing at military bases in the U.S. and another 3,700 are coming in the next 10 days from bases in Europe and the Middle East.

Related:
ISIS Affiliate Group Increases Attacks on Religious Minorities in Afghanistan

Up to 30,000 more are projected to arrive over the next year or so, a figure that includes people still in Afghanistan.

Military planes were used to evacuate Afghans from a chaotic scene at Kabul’s main airport. Airlines then carried them from bases in Europe and the Middle East to the U.S. under contracts with the federal government

Veterans groups and others have scrambled to get Afghan allies such as interpreters who served the U.S. military on flights out of Kabul since the capital fell to the Taliban.

Some don’t have the special immigrant visas that were intended for Afghans who helped Americans during the 20-year U.S. military presence, and the U.S. abandoned its embassy in August.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




loading
Donated Frequent Flyer Miles Provide 40,000 Flights for Afghan Refugees
Relatives of American Hostages Question Biden Admin's Commitment to Bringing Them Home
Authorities Identify the Remains of an Infamous Serial Killer's Victim Years After His Brutal Killing Spree
Whale Species Among the Rarest Marine Mammals in the World Is Losing Its Population
Biden Administration Frustrated as Attempts to Negotiate with Iran Go Nowhere
See more...

Conversation