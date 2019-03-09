SECTIONS
Don’t stop the music: Campaign songs tell candidates’ story

FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2019, file photo Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., acknowledges cheers as she takes the stage during an event to formally launch her presidential campaign in Lawrence, Mass. Presidential candidates have used thematic songs to great effect in recent times. But using tunes to help connect with voters can cause trouble for presidential hopefuls if musicians object to it. And that’s what Warren could be finding out is the case with Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5.” (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

By AP Reports
Published March 9, 2019 at 6:18am
Modified March 9, 2019 at 6:22am
The Democratic primary has only just begun, but the presidential candidates already are relying on theme songs that embody their campaigns’ spirits.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren launched her run to Dolly Parton’s working-class anthem “9 to 5.” California Sen. Kamala (KAH’-mah-lah) Harris ended her campaign kickoff with “My Shot,” a song of ambition from the musical “Hamilton.”

But campaign songs sometimes can cause trouble if musicians object, as Warren could be finding out.

Parton’s manager, Danny Nozell, says “we did not approve the request, and we do not approve requests like this of (a) political nature” when asked about Warren’s use of “9 to 5.”

Nozell isn’t saying whether Parton’s team might register any formal complaint about Warren’s use of the song.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

