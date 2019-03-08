SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Dorial Green-Beckham gets jail time in marijuana case

By AP Reports
Published March 8, 2019 at 3:04pm
Modified March 8, 2019 at 3:07pm
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Former NFL wide receiver Dorial Green-Beckham has been sentenced to 90 days in jail after a Missouri judge ruled that a marijuana arrest amounted to probation violation.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that Green-Beckham was sentenced Friday.

Springfield police say Green-Beckham had marijuana in his pocket after jumping from a home window while officers were executing a search warrant in December. No charges were filed, but Judge Jerry Harmison ruled that the arrest was a violation of probation in Green-Beckham’s 2017 driving while intoxicated case.

Green-Beckham’s attorney, Tyson Martin, asked for treatment or counseling instead of jail time.

Green-Beckham played two years at Missouri and was a second-round pick of the Tennessee Titans in 2015. He was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles and cut before the 2017 season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Dorial Green-Beckham gets jail time in marijuana case
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn’t happen this week
Homeless man pleads guilty to state charge in GoFundMe plot
CNN backs off plan to hire GOP operative for political desk
Wickens determined to get out of wheelchair and race again
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×