Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Dozens Arrested in Minneapolis Unrest After Floyd Cop Released on Bond

Stephen Maturen / Getty ImagesState police face off with protesters outside a police precinct after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was released on bond on Oct. 7, 2020, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Stephen Maturen / Getty Images)

By The Associated Press
Published October 8, 2020 at 8:53am
P Share Print

Fifty-one people were arrested during protests on Wednesday after a former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd was released on bail.

Derek Chauvin had been in custody in a Minnesota prison as he awaits a March trial on charges of murder and other counts.

He was released Wednesday after posting a $1 million bond. He had been held in a state prison instead of a local jail for security reasons.

On Wednesday evening, about 300 people marched near the site of Floyd’s May 25 death. Floyd died after Chauvin knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

Later Wednesday, tensions rose outside a Minneapolis police station as law enforcement moved in and ordered the crowd to disperse.

TRENDING: Joe Biden Caught Red-Handed Misleading Americans About the Number of People Given Clemency While He Was VP

Police spokesman John Elder said 49 of the arrests were for misdemeanors. Many of those were cited for unlawful assembly.

One person was arrested for fourth-degree assault and another was arrested on a felony warrant.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







FBI Exposes Plot To Kidnap Gretchen Whitmer
Dozens Arrested in Minneapolis Unrest After Floyd Cop Released on Bond
Trump Admin To Slap Devastating New Sanctions on Iran
Debates Commission Announces 2nd Debate Will Be Virtual, Trump Says No Way
Newly Released Body Cam Video Shows Brutal Attack on Los Angeles Officer
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×