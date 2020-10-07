Login
Ex-Cop Charged in George Floyd's Death Released on $1 Million Bond

In this photo provided by the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin poses for a mugshot after being charged in the death of George Floyd.Ramsey County Sheriff's Office via Getty ImagesIn this photo provided by the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin poses for a mugshot after being charged in the death of George Floyd. (Ramsey County Sheriff's Office via Getty Images)

By The Associated Press
Published October 7, 2020 at 10:44am
The former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder in the death of George Floyd posted bail on Wednesday and was released from prison.

According to court documents, Derek Chauvin posted $1 million bond, and the Department of Corrections confirmed he was no longer in custody at the state’s facility in Oak Park Heights, where he had been detained.

Floyd died May 25 after Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes. Floyd’s death was captured in widely seen bystander video that set off protests and riots around the country.

Chauvin and three other officers were fired. Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder and other crimes; Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao are charged with aiding and abetting.

The other three officers previously posted bail amounts of $750,000 and have been free pending trial.

Currently, all four men are scheduled to face trial together in March, but the judge is weighing a request to have them tried separately.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

