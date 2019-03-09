SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Dozens rescued after being trapped on Lake Erie ice floe

By AP Reports
Published March 9, 2019 at 12:41pm
Modified March 9, 2019 at 2:19pm
PORT CLINTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say nearly four dozen fishermen trapped on an ice floe in Lake Erie have been rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard and local emergency personnel in northern Ohio.

The Coast Guard and Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office began receiving reports around 8:30 a.m. Saturday that a large number of people had become stuck on an ice floe that had broken off from the main ice pack connected to Catawba (kuh-TAWB’-uh) Island.

Coast Guard Petty Officer Brian McCrum says the Coast Guard launched helicopters out of Detroit, and along with local rescue personnel, sent airboats to retrieve the stranded fishermen. McCrum says 46 people were rescued, including two fishermen who were hoisted by helicopter and received medical assessments.

About 100 people made it back to shore on their own, some wading through the frigid water.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

