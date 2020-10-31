Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Dozens of Undelivered Mail-In Ballots Found Sitting in Swing State Post Office

Mail-in ballots await processing at a processing center in Pomona, California, on Oct. 28, 2020.Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty ImagesMail-in ballots await processing at a processing center in Pomona, California, on Oct. 28, 2020. (Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images)

By The Associated Press
Published October 31, 2020 at 9:44am
P Share Print

Postal and law enforcement officials are investigating after four dozen mail-in ballots were found undelivered at a post office in Florida.

U.S. Postal Service Office investigators said Saturday they found six completed ballots and 42 blank ballots among piles of undelivered mail in a post office near Homestead on the Florida peninsula’s southern tip.

Video taken by a postal worker shows they had been sitting there for more than a week.

“The investigation is ongoing and is being closely coordinated with U.S. Postal Service to ensure all delayed mail has been properly handled and delivered,” Scott Pierce, special agent in charge of the postal service’s inspector general’s office in South Florida, said in a statement.

Miami-Dade County elections officials said Saturday that 18 of the affected voters have already cast ballots in person at an early voting site or through a replacement mail-in ballot.

TRENDING: Senate Committee Insider Makes Stunning Announcement on Biden Whistleblower Materials

The department has received the six completed ballots and is contacting the remaining 24 voters to help them get their ballots returned by the 7 p.m. Tuesday deadline.

“I have requested that all postal distribution centers be audited and any and all ballots that may remain in these centers be immediately transported to the Department of Elections,” Katherine Fernandez Rundle, Miami-Dade’s state attorney, said in a statement.

Do you think widespread mail-in voting is a good idea?

Mark Travers, South Florida president for the National Association of Letter Carriers, told the Miami Herald that he alerted postal service managers more than a week ago about the backlog, but nothing was done.

The investigation was launched Friday after Florida House Minority Leader Kionne McGhee tweeted video taken by a postal worker of the piles of undelivered mail.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Orthodox Priest Shot in France Days After Islamist Church Attack
Dozens of Undelivered Mail-In Ballots Found Sitting in Swing State Post Office
Actor Sir Sean Connery Dead at Age 90
American Hostage Rescued in Late-Night SEAL Team 6 Raid
Tensions Boil Over in Aftermath of Police Shooting Near Epicenter of Violent Rioting
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×