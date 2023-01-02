Parler Share
News
This stock photo depicts an automobile accident.
This stock photo depicts an automobile accident. (boonchai wedmakawand / Getty Images)

'Drastic Scene' on Texas Highway: Six Dead and Several Others Injured After Deadly Chain of Events

 By The Associated Press  January 2, 2023 at 12:11pm
Parler Share

A minivan trying to overtake a vehicle in a no-passing zone on a Texas highway crashed head-on into an SUV, which was then rear-ended by another vehicle, authorities said.

Six people died, and five others were injured.

The crash happened around 6:20 p.m. Friday near George West, about 60 miles northwest of Corpus Christi, said Sgt. Guadalupe Casarez of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

“It was a pretty drastic scene,” Casarez said.

The crash remained under investigation Monday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. But the department said in a news release that a minivan traveling south on U.S. Highway 59 tried to pass in a no-passing zone and crashed head-on into the northbound SUV. A sedan then slammed into the back of the SUV.

Trending:
Founding Drummer of Rock Band Dead at 45: 'He Laid Down to Rest and Simply Faded Out'

The vehicle that was being passed was not hit in the crash, Casarez said.

The driver of the minivan, Xochitl Veronica Lopez of Houston, died at the scene, along with a juvenile passenger in the minivan, the department said.

The driver of the SUV, Salvador Almeda Mendoza of Ganado, Texas, was also killed, along with two passengers, Ilda Briones Nieves and Honorio Lazo Navarro, both of Ganado.

The sixth person killed was a passenger in the sedan whose name has not been released.

Five other people were taken to a hospital with “non-incapacitating injuries,” the public safety department said.

Authorities so far don’t believe that alcohol was a factor, Casarez said.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Parler Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




'Monday Night Football' Suspended After Horrifying Injury - Players in Tears
Jan. 6 Committee Shutting Down, Final Criminal Referral of Trump Has No Real Legal Standing
'Drastic Scene' on Texas Highway: Six Dead and Several Others Injured After Deadly Chain of Events
Longtime Vatican Insider Exposes 'Dark Maneuvers' in Explosive Tell-All
Prince Harry Goes On British TV to Point Fingers: 'They Have Shown Absolutely No Willingness to Reconcile'
See more...

Conversation