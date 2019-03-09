Duke: Williamson out for Saturday’s game at No. 3 UNC

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke freshman star Zion Williamson won’t play Saturday at third-ranked North Carolina because he’s still recovering from a sprained right knee.

The school announced Williamson’s status on Saturday.

The 6-foot-7, 285-pound Williamson is averaging 21.6 points and 8.8 rebounds. He was hurt in the opening minute of last month’s home loss to the Tar Heels, missing the rest of that game and four that followed. The fourth-ranked Blue Devils are 3-2 in that stretch.

On Friday, coach Mike Krzyzewski said Williamson was doubtful for the game. But he said Williamson was coming off his “first really good workout” and was gaining “confidence in his movements.”

Krzyzewski also expressed optimism that Williamson could be ready for next week’s Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament in Charlotte, North Carolina.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

