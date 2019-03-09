SECTIONS
Duke’s Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett contend for Wooden Award

FILE - At left, in a Jan. 28, 2019, file photo, Duke's RJ Barrett (5) dunks against Notre Dame during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, in South Bend, Ind. At right, in a Jan. 19, 2019, file photo, Duke's Zion Williamson (1) drives to the basket against Virginia during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, in Durham, N.C. Duke freshmen RJ Barrett and Zion Williamson are 1-2 in the league in scoring. They could end up that way for top ACC player, too. (AP Photo/File)

By AP Reports
Published March 9, 2019 at 11:45am
Modified March 9, 2019 at 12:13pm
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Duke teammates Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett, along with Gonzaga’s Brandon Clarke and Rui Hachimura, are among 15 players on the ballot for the John R. Wooden Award that goes to the nation’s outstanding college basketball player.

The other contenders are Jarrett Culver of Texas Tech, Mike Daum of South Dakota State, Carsen Edwards of Purdue, Ethan Happ of Wisconsin, Markus Howard of Marquette, De’Andre Hunter of Virginia, Dedric Lawson of Kansas, Ja Morant of Murray State, PJ Washington of Kentucky, Grant Williams of Tennessee and Cassius Winston of Michigan State.

The ballot was announced Saturday by the Los Angeles Athletic Club.

Voting by a national media panel takes place March 18-25, which includes the opening rounds of the NCAA Tournament. Fans can vote online.

The top 10 vote-getters will be named to the Wooden Award All American team after the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament. Five finalists will vie for the Wooden Award to be presented on April 12 in Los Angeles.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

