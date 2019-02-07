Dutch students march for better climate policies

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Thousands of students are skipping classes to join a march in support of more ambitious climate policies in the Netherlands.

The demonstration Thursday by Dutch students follows similar marches in recent weeks in neighboring Belgium that have drawn thousands of protesters.

Organizers say they want to send a wake-up call to politicians in the Netherlands who are wrestling with how best to rein in greenhouse gas emissions.

The Dutch Environmental Assessment Agency said in a report last month a court-set target of reducing emissions by 25 percent from 1990 levels by 2020 is “out of reach.”

A group of about 350 scientists and researchers published an open letter in support of the march, saying it is “high time for tough measures to quickly and drastically reduce greenhouse gas emissions.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.