Early-voting states are focus for Democrats in 2020 contest

Democratic presidential candidates are courting voters in states with influential early roles in the 2020 primary as the busy pace of campaigning over the holiday weekend shows that the contest to challenge President Donald Trump is fully underway.

The brisk pace of the candidates’ stops Sunday in New Hampshire, Iowa and Nevada points to the up-for-grabs state of the race in its early stages. And Congress’ Presidents Day recess gives the senators already running some extra time to promote their agendas.

Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey is continuing his swing through New Hampshire. Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota is set to visit Iowa. And Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts plans to be in Nevada, the first Western state to vote in the primary.

