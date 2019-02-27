SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Ebola medical center attacked in Congo for 2nd time in week

By AP Reports
Published February 27, 2019 at 2:11pm
Modified February 27, 2019 at 2:13pm
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

BENI, Congo (AP) — The mayor of a city in Congo and medical aid group Doctors Without Borders say intruders wreaked havoc at an Ebola treatment center in the eastern city of Butembo, the second Ebola clinic in the region attacked in a week.

Butembo Mayor Sylvain Kanyamanda said unidentified raiders burned tents and other equipment at the center on Wednesday.

Doctors Without Borders, which runs the treatment center, says it is focusing on the safety of staff and patients.

Assailants attacked another Ebola treatment center run by the aid group n on Sunday in Katwa, killing one person and injuring another.

Attacks by multiple armed groups and instability have been challenges in stemming an Ebola outbreak that began in August.

TRENDING: Pelosi’s Daughter Lashes Out at NRA over ‘Target Practice’ Magazine Spread

But Doctors Without Borders says it thinks the centers became targets due to mistrust in community.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







O’Rourke says he’s decided on 2020, will announce plans soon
Baseball appears headed to early labor negotiations
Iowa announcer suspended for ‘King Kong’ comment to return
Russia, hush money, lies: Takeaways from Cohen’s testimony
Contrasts abound for 2 black women in Chicago mayoral runoff
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×