News
Economic Shutdown, Federal Aid Fuel Never-Before-Seen Budget Deficit

The federal budget deficit is projected to hit a record $3.3 trillion, the Congressional Budget Office said on Sep. 2, 2020.

By The Associated Press
Published September 2, 2020 at 11:48am
The federal budget deficit is projected to hit a record $3.3 trillion as huge government expenditures to prop up the shutdown economy have added more than $2 trillion to the federal ledger, the Congressional Budget Office said Wednesday.

That’s more than triple the 2019 shortfall and more than double the levels experienced after the market meltdown and Great Recession of 2008-09.

Government spending, fueled by four coronavirus response measures, would register at $6.6 trillion, $2 trillion more than 2019.

The economy shut down in the spring in a failed national attempt to defeat the pandemic.

That shutdown led lawmakers to pump money into business subsidies, larger unemployment benefits, $1,200 direct payments and other stimulus steps.

But many have long warned that rising levels of debt will serve as a drag on the economy in the coming years. The Federal Reserve has stepped in to keep credit markets stable and interest rates low.

Lawmakers and the White House are currently quarreling over the size and scope of a fifth virus relief bill, with Republicans balking at the enormous costs of Democrat proposals.

The enormous deficit is bringing the federal debt, as measured by the size of the economy, near levels not experienced since the end of World War II.

At year’s end, the amount of debt held by investors will approach the size of the economy.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
