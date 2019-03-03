SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Egypt military court upholds sentence against former auditor

FILE -- In this April 16, 2014 file photo, Hesham Genena, then head of Egypt's oversight body, poses for a portrait in front of pictures of his predecessors at his office in Cairo, Egypt. Ali Taha, an Egyptian lawyer, said Sunday, March 3, 2019, that a military appeals court has upheld a five-year sentence against Genena, the country's former auditor for disseminating false news against the military. Genena can still challenge the ruling a final time at Egypt's highest military court of appeals. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil, File)

By AP Reports
Published March 3, 2019 at 5:37am
Modified March 3, 2019 at 6:19am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

CAIRO (AP) — An Egyptian lawyer says a military appeals court has upheld a five-year sentence against the country’s former auditor for disseminating false news about the military.

Ali Taha says Sunday Hesham Genena can still challenge the ruling a final time at Egypt’s highest military court of appeals.

Genena was arrested in February last year following incendiary comments in which he claimed that the former chief-of-staff, Sami Annan, was in possession of documents incriminating the country’s leadership. He said the documents were kept abroad. He was sentenced to five years in prison in April for insulting the armed forces.

Annan himself was arrested in January shortly after he announced his intention to challenge President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi in last year’s election, which the president won with 97 percent of the vote.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Bad weather delays search for 2 climbers in Pakistan
UN says heavy rains, floods kill 20 in southern Afghanistan
Fierce fighting as US-backed Syrian forces advance on IS
The Latest: Police believe driver in deadly crash impaired
Trump likes ‘actings,’ experts say permanent staff is better
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×