SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Egyptian actor says military court sentenced him to 8 years

FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017 file photo, Egyptian actor Amr Waked arrives on the red carpet during the first International El Gouna Film Festival, in el-Gouna, Egypt. Waked, an Egyptian actor known for his criticism of President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi’s government, said Thursday, March 7, 2019, that a military court has sentenced him in absentia to eight years in prison in two separate cases. Waked, a 45-year-old actor living in Spain said his lawyer told him he was convicted of “disseminating false news and insulting state institutions.” (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty, File)

By AP Reports
Published March 7, 2019 at 5:19am
Modified March 7, 2019 at 5:49am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

CAIRO (AP) — An Egyptian actor known for his criticism of President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi’s government says a military court has sentenced him in absentia to eight years in prison in two separate cases.

Amr Waked, a 45-year-old actor living in Spain, said on Thursday his lawyer told him he was convicted of “disseminating false news and insulting state institutions.”

The lawyer, Malek Adly, says he’s asking authorities for more details.

Waked, who has been residing in Barcelona since October 2017, says he has no knowledge of what the cases against him are about. He says he cannot return to Egypt.

He is a U.N. goodwill ambassador and is internationally known for his role in the 2005 thriller “Syriana.”

TRENDING: Democrats, Including Ocasio-Cortez, Vote Against Green New Deal Amendment

Egypt has waged a wide crackdown on dissent and the media, jailing thousands of people.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







US productivity up modest 1.9 percent in fourth quarter
Russian fighter escorts US intelligence plane over Baltic
The Latest: R Kelly says ex-wife destroyed his name, income
European Central Bank offers help to weakening economy
Insta-Monarch: Queen Elizabeth makes first Instagram post
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×