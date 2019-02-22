SECTIONS
El Chapo to seek new trial, hearing to probe jury misconduct

FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2019 courtroom sketch, Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, right, is seated at the defense table with his interpreter, during the U.S. trial of the infamous Mexican drug lord, in New York, Monday Feb. 4, 2019. According to a VICE News report that aired in February 2019 after Guzman was found guilty, several jurors followed media accounts of the three-month-long trial. (Elizabeth Williams via AP, File)

By AP Reports
Published February 22, 2019 at 12:14pm
Modified February 22, 2019 at 12:17pm
The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

NEW YORK (AP) — Attorneys for drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman are asking for a new trial in light of what they say was jury misconduct during his drug conspiracy trial.

Guzman’s defense team said Friday it plans to request an evidentiary hearing “to determine the extent of the misconduct.”

The filing came two days after VICE News reported that several jurors improperly followed media accounts of the three-month trial despite a federal judge’s repeated instructions to avoid press coverage of the proceedings.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Brooklyn declined to comment.

Guzman was convicted last week of murder conspiracy and drug-trafficking charges. He faces life in prison at his June sentencing.

His attorneys also asked for an additional month to prepare their motion for new trial based on the jury misconduct allegations.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

